SAND

The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform’s utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative “play-to-earn” Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.

NimiSAND

KohtNo.100

Turulagi$0.00

Täielikult lahjendatud turukapital$0.00

Turuosa0.0001%

Kauplemismaht/turukapital (24H)1.59%

Ringlev varu2,573,289,192.2233224

Maksimaalne varu0

Koguvaru3,000,000,000

Ringluse määr%

Väljaandmise kuupäev2020-08-14 00:00:00

Hind, millega vara esmakordselt välja anti--

Kõigi aegade kõrgeim8.442061299949462,2021-11-25

Madalaim hind0.02893886,2020-11-04

Avalik plokiahelETH

