Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.
KohtNo.239
Turulagi$0.00
Täielikult lahjendatud turukapital$0.00
Turuosa%
Kauplemismaht/turukapital (24H)0.11%
Ringlev varu9,453,097,145.70716
Maksimaalne varu10,000,000,000
Koguvaru9,999,999,999.999989
Ringluse määr0.9453%
Väljaandmise kuupäev2020-09-07 00:00:00
Hind, millega vara esmakordselt välja anti--
Kõigi aegade kõrgeim0.19750365,2021-08-06
Madalaim hind0.00133775,2021-07-20
Avalik plokiahelETH
Sektor
Sotsiaalmeedia
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceLahtiütlus: Andmed on esitanud cmc ja neid ei tohiks käsitleda investeerimisnõuannetena.