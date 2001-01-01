Tokenómica de Alien (ALIEN)
Información de Alien (ALIEN)
ALIEN stands as a groundbreaking 100% decentralized protocol that fortifies the pTGC ecosystem through an innovative buy-and-burn mechanism involving pTGC, LIQUID, BURN, and 808 with every transaction. Holders are consistently rewarded with a steady influx of pTGC and its amplifiers, excluding Energy. Notably, 1% of each transaction contributes to the acquisition and subsequent burning of ALIEN tokens. The remaining tax is allocated to the purchase and burning of pTGC, along with the amplifiers mentioned, creating a deflationary dynamic for ALIEN. All initial liquidity pools have been entirely burned, and an impressive 23% of the total supply has been eliminated. ALIEN's initial valuation at $30,808 showcases its commitment to sustainability and value appreciation within the pTGC ecosystem.
In comparison to its counterparts, ALIEN mirrors the relationship between TEDDY and the pDAI & ATROPA ecosystems, but with a heightened level of generosity and rewards. As the pioneering meme token paying homage to the pTGC ecosystem and its holders, ALIEN was crafted by the people, for the people. Stakers of pTGC, holding all the amplifiers, have been bestowed with a remarkable 1:1 airdrop of ALIEN, initially valued over $37k. The rallying cry of "THE FIRMAMENT AWAITS US" welcomes users to an ecosystem where the firmament is not just a destination but a shared vision. ALIEN embraces a comprehensive tokenomics structure, with a nuanced buy-and-burn mechanism and a spectrum of rewards, making it a distinctive player in the crypto landscape. Join the journey and experience the rewards that await in the firmament.
Tokenómica y análisis de precio de Alien (ALIEN)
Explora los datos clave de la tokenómica y el precio de Alien (ALIEN), incluyendo la capitalización de mercado, detalles de suministro, FDV e historial de precios. Comprende el valor actual del token y su posición en el mercado de un vistazo.
Tokenómica de Alien (ALIEN): Métricas clave explicadas y casos de uso
Entender la tokenómica de Alien (ALIEN) es esencial para analizar su valor a largo plazo, sostenibilidad y potencial.
Métricas clave y cómo se calculan:
Suministro total:
El número máximo de tokens ALIEN que se han creado o se crearán jamás.
Suministro circulante:
El número de tokens actualmente disponibles en el mercado y en manos del público.
Suministro máx.:
El límite máximo de tokens ALIEN que pueden existir en total.
FDV (Valoración totalmente diluida):
Calculado como el precio actual × el suministro máximo, lo que da una proyección de la capitalización total del mercado si todos los tokens estuvieran en circulación.
Tasa de inflación:
Refleja la velocidad a la que se introducen nuevos tokens, lo que afecta la escasez y el movimiento del precio a largo plazo.
¿Por qué importan estas métricas para los traders?
Alto suministro circulante = mayor liquidez.
Suministro máximo limitado + baja inflación = potencial de apreciación del precio a largo plazo.
Distribución de tokens transparente = mayor confianza en el proyecto y menor riesgo de control.
Alta FDV con baja capitalización de mercado actual = posibles señales de sobrevaloración.
Ahora que entiendes la tokenómica de ALIEN ¡explora el precio en vivo del token ALIEN!
Predicción de precios de ALIEN
¿Quieres saber hacia dónde podría dirigirse ALIEN? Nuestra página de predicción de precios de ALIEN combina el sentimiento del mercado, tendencias históricas e indicadores técnicos para ofrecerte una visión prospectiva.
Aviso legal
