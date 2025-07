ZIL

Zilliqa is a new public blockchain platform for high-throughput applications. It brings the theory of sharding to practice with its novel protocol that increases transaction rates as its network expands. The latest experimental results demonstrate a throughput of more than 2,400 transactions per second, which is over 200 times higher than that of today's popular blockchains. The platform is tailored towards enabling high-throughput data-driven decentralized apps, designed to meet the scaling requirements of applications in areas such as digital marketing, payment, shared economy and rights management.

NombreZIL

PuestoNo.180

Cap. de mercado$0.00

Cap. de mercado totalmente diluida$0.00

Cuota de mercado%

Vol. de operaciones/Cap. de mercado (24 h)0.10%

Suministro de circulación19,484,570,617.41176

Suministro máx.21,000,000,000

Suministro total20,967,526,043.121758

Tasa de circulación0.9278%

Fecha de emisión2018-01-25 00:00:00

El precio al que el activo fue emitido por primera vez0.0081 USDT

Máximo histórico0.25629331,2021-05-06

Precio más bajo0.00247720674605,2020-03-13

Blockchain públicaZIL

