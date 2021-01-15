XIN

Mixin Network is an open-source, lightning-fast, and decentralized Web3 platform to bring speed and scalability to the blockchain. Mixin allows blockchains to gain millions of TPS, sub-second final confirmation, zero transaction fee, enhanced privacy and unlimited extensibility. Mixin Network is a PoS network with 25 full nodes. As a wallet solution, it is currently supporting 14 public blockchains including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Polkadot, etc. Mixin is also a full-featured financial platform with functions of AMM, aggregating trade, pending orders on Exchange platforms, unbiased stable currency, etc. Mixin Network is dedicated to providing users with a decentralized

NombreXIN

PuestoNo.4626

Cap. de mercado$0.00

Cap. de mercado totalmente diluida$0.00

Cuota de mercado%

Vol. de operaciones/Cap. de mercado (24 h)0.00%

Suministro de circulación0

Suministro máx.1,000,000

Suministro total1,000,000

Tasa de circulación0%

Fecha de emisión--

El precio al que el activo fue emitido por primera vez--

Máximo histórico2387.60009765625,2018-01-12

Precio más bajo0,2021-01-15

Blockchain públicaETH

IntroducciónMixin Network is an open-source, lightning-fast, and decentralized Web3 platform to bring speed and scalability to the blockchain. Mixin allows blockchains to gain millions of TPS, sub-second final confirmation, zero transaction fee, enhanced privacy and unlimited extensibility. Mixin Network is a PoS network with 25 full nodes. As a wallet solution, it is currently supporting 14 public blockchains including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Polkadot, etc. Mixin is also a full-featured financial platform with functions of AMM, aggregating trade, pending orders on Exchange platforms, unbiased stable currency, etc. Mixin Network is dedicated to providing users with a decentralized

Sector

Redes sociales

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAviso de riesgos: Los datos proporcionados por cmc no deben considerarse como asesoramiento de inversión.

MEXC es tu camino más fácil hacia el mundo cripto. Explora la plataforma de intercambio de criptomonedas líder a nivel mundial para comprar, operar y ganar criptomonedas. Opera con Bitcoin, BTC, Ethereum, ETH y más de 3,000 altcoins.
Buscar
Favoritos
XIN/USDT
Mixin
----
--
24h Máximo
--
24h Mínimo
--
24h Volumen (XIN)
--
24h Volumen (USDT)
--
Gráfico
Info
Libro de órdenes
Transacciones
Libro de órdenes
Transacciones
Libro de órdenes
Transacciones
Transacciones
Spot
Órdenes abiertas（0）
Historial de Órdenes
Historial de Operaciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
MEXC es tu camino más fácil hacia el mundo cripto. Explora la plataforma de intercambio de criptomonedas líder a nivel mundial para comprar, operar y ganar criptomonedas. Opera con Bitcoin, BTC, Ethereum, ETH y más de 3,000 altcoins.
XIN/USDT
Mixin
--
--‎--
24h Máximo
--
24h Mínimo
--
24h Volumen (XIN)
--
24h Volumen (USDT)
--
Gráfico
Libro de órdenes
Transacciones
Info
Órdenes abiertas（0）
Historial de Órdenes
Historial de Operaciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
network_iconRed Anormal
Servicio al Cliente en Línea
Loading...