XDB is the native coin of the XDB CHAIN, categorized as a Real World Asset (RWA). The XDB CHAIN represents a pioneering protocol layer often referred to as the technology that "empowers brands and consumers of tomorrow". This platform is specifically designed to facilitate the rapid and cost-effective transfer of Branded Coins (BCO), underpinning a unique tokenomics structure that implements continual token burn mechanisms linked to real-world utility (RWU). The XDB CHAIN operates on an advanced, decentralized infrastructure that is user-friendly and integrates seamlessly with open APIs. This network is comprised of interconnected nodes known as “XDB CHAIN cores", which are operated by various individuals and entities globally. Through the XDB CHAIN, users have the capability to develop payment-related applications and devices. Additionally, it allows users to mint their own digital assets on the network, which can be leveraged to enhance audience engagement for various brands

PuestoNo.1085

Cap. de mercado$0,00

Cap. de mercado totalmente diluida$0,00

Cuota de mercado%

Vol. de operaciones/Cap. de mercado (24 h)%0,00

Suministro de circulación17.197.670.082

Suministro máx.0

Suministro total18.974.370.019,97

Tasa de circulación%

Fecha de emisión--

El precio al que el activo fue emitido por primera vez--

Máximo histórico1.0288635012534548,2021-11-16

Precio más bajo0.000213677202181352,2024-11-03

Blockchain públicaXDB

