WEMIX3.0 Mainnet is an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem. The Mainnet is a high-performance EVM-compatible open-source protocol powered by the SPoA(Stake-based Proof of Authority) consensus mechanism. The mainnet offers the highest security possible, based on decentralized on-chain governance via 40 Node Council Partners(NCP), also known as 40 WONDERS, while still ensuring high TPS. Consensus will evolve towards complete decentralization through a multi-phase democratized governance. WEMIX is the native coin of the WEMIX mega-ecosystem, used as a medium of exchange and payment method for gas fees. One WEMIX coin is minted per each subsequent block created, and PMR (Permanent Minting Reward) is distributed respectively to NCP (40%), stakers (10%), eco fund (25%), and maintenance (25%).

NombreWEMIX

PuestoNo.167

Cap. de mercado$0.00

Cap. de mercado totalmente diluida$0.00

Cuota de mercado0.0001%

Vol. de operaciones/Cap. de mercado (24 h)2.82%

Suministro de circulación453,028,135.6429949

Suministro máx.590,000,000

Suministro total543,223,503.8652309

Tasa de circulación0.7678%

Fecha de emisión--

El precio al que el activo fue emitido por primera vez--

Máximo histórico24.677931297626813,2021-11-21

Precio más bajo0.12754054,2021-06-22

Blockchain públicaWEMIX

