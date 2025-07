VSYS

V SYSTEMS is a blockchain infrastructure provider with a focus on database and cloud services. Led by Chief architect Sunny King, the inventor of Proof of Stake consensus, the V SYSTEMS blockchain aims to create a scalable, high performance, secure and holders driving underlying infrastructure platform for blockchain database through his new innovation - Supernode Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus algorithm. The V SYSTEMS blockchain platform aims to deliver decentralized cloud database technology with high scalability, finality, durability and performance that is practically resistant to 51% attack. The network can also support efficient and agile development of a vast variety of applications including finance (DeFi), entertainment, social media and many more.

NombreVSYS

PuestoNo.2026

Cap. de mercado$0.00

Cap. de mercado totalmente diluida$0.00

Cuota de mercado%

Vol. de operaciones/Cap. de mercado (24 h)0.01%

Suministro de circulación3,442,915,734

Suministro máx.0

Suministro total5,451,523,147

Tasa de circulación%

Fecha de emisión2019-01-18 00:00:00

El precio al que el activo fue emitido por primera vez0.0265 USDT

Máximo histórico0.297542300258,2019-07-29

Precio más bajo0.0002447931117377,2025-06-06

Blockchain públicaVSYS

