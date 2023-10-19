SUI

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.

NombreSUI

PuestoNo.13

Cap. de mercado$0.00

Cap. de mercado totalmente diluida$0.00

Cuota de mercado0.0037%

Vol. de operaciones/Cap. de mercado (24 h)83.69%

Suministro de circulación3,455,015,252.817221

Suministro máx.10,000,000,000

Suministro total10,000,000,000

Tasa de circulación0.3455%

Fecha de emisión--

El precio al que el activo fue emitido por primera vez--

Máximo histórico5.351851996195496,2025-01-06

Precio más bajo0.36434978773897353,2023-10-19

Blockchain públicaSUI

IntroducciónSui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.

Sector

Redes sociales

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAviso de riesgos: Los datos proporcionados por cmc no deben considerarse como asesoramiento de inversión.

MEXC es tu camino más fácil hacia el mundo cripto. Explora la plataforma de intercambio de criptomonedas líder a nivel mundial para comprar, operar y ganar criptomonedas. Opera con Bitcoin, BTC, Ethereum, ETH y más de 3,000 altcoins.
Buscar
Favoritos
SUI/EUR
SUI
----
--
24h Máximo
--
24h Mínimo
--
24h Volumen (SUI)
--
24h Volumen (EUR)
--
Gráfico
Info
Libro de órdenes
Transacciones
Libro de órdenes
Transacciones
Libro de órdenes
Transacciones
Transacciones
Spot
Órdenes abiertas（0）
Historial de Órdenes
Historial de Operaciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
MEXC es tu camino más fácil hacia el mundo cripto. Explora la plataforma de intercambio de criptomonedas líder a nivel mundial para comprar, operar y ganar criptomonedas. Opera con Bitcoin, BTC, Ethereum, ETH y más de 3,000 altcoins.
SUI/EUR
SUI
--
--‎--
24h Máximo
--
24h Mínimo
--
24h Volumen (SUI)
--
24h Volumen (EUR)
--
Gráfico
Libro de órdenes
Transacciones
Info
Órdenes abiertas（0）
Historial de Órdenes
Historial de Operaciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
network_iconRed Anormal
Servicio al Cliente en Línea
Loading...