SUI

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.

NombreSUI

PuestoNo.13

Cap. de mercado$0.00

Cap. de mercado totalmente diluida$0.00

Cuota de mercado0.0037%

Vol. de operaciones/Cap. de mercado (24 h)83.69%

Suministro de circulación3,455,015,252.817221

Suministro máx.10,000,000,000

Suministro total10,000,000,000

Tasa de circulación0.3455%

Fecha de emisión--

El precio al que el activo fue emitido por primera vez--

Máximo histórico5.351851996195496,2025-01-06

Precio más bajo0.36434978773897353,2023-10-19

Blockchain públicaSUI

