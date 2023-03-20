RJV
Rejuve.AI is a decentralized, AI-driven longevity research network allowing people from all over the world to track their health data, receive valuable insights, contribute to cutting-edge longevity research, and earn rewards. Users contribute data in a mobile app in exchange for RJV tokens, which can be used to purchase health products & services (such as supplements, test kits, genome sequencing kits, wearables, etc.) at discounted member rates.
NombreRJV
PuestoNo.1553
Cap. de mercado$0.00
Cap. de mercado totalmente diluida$0.00
Cuota de mercado%
Vol. de operaciones/Cap. de mercado (24 h)0.12%
Suministro de circulación565,833,103
Suministro máx.1,000,000,000
Suministro total1,000,000,000
Tasa de circulación0.5658%
Fecha de emisión--
El precio al que el activo fue emitido por primera vez--
Máximo histórico0.1467508749159545,2023-03-20
Precio más bajo0.004835064430905604,2025-03-11
Blockchain públicaETH
