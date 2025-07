PYR

Designed as an easy-to-play and easy-to-build ecosystem, Vulcan Forged is a community-based project that promotes the development of world-class blockchain games by supporting developers through its development programs, incubation and crowdfunding. For blockchain game enthusiasts, Vulcan Forged is a one-stop shop where they can access popular games and a huge NFT marketplace to buy and sell digital assets in-game. The entire ecosystem is powered by its own PYR settlement, staking and utility token. The ERC20-compatible PYR is a cross-platform currency that can be used in game titles that are part of the Vulcan Forged ecosystem.

NombrePYR

PuestoNo.594

Cap. de mercado$0.00

Cap. de mercado totalmente diluida$0.00

Cuota de mercado%

Vol. de operaciones/Cap. de mercado (24 h)20.60%

Suministro de circulación43,276,026.80108822

Suministro máx.50,000,000

Suministro total50,000,000

Tasa de circulación0.8655%

Fecha de emisión--

El precio al que el activo fue emitido por primera vez--

Máximo histórico49.73695922655937,2021-12-01

Precio más bajo0.7835812421276203,2025-06-22

Blockchain públicaETH

Sector

Redes sociales

