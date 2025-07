NYM

NYM is the native token of the Nym mixnet. It is a utility token that rewards mixnodes for mixing traffic and providing privacy for users of the Nym network. Users will use NYM tokens to access the mixnet and send their data through it. The fees, collected in NYM, go to a reward pool which is distributed to mixnodes. Mixnodes are rewarded based on their performance and the amount of NYM bonded to their node. People can delegate NYM to mixnodes as a bond signaling reputation for that node and earn a share of the mixnode rewards. This supports decentralization and encourages the mixnet to have a high quality of service by involving the broader community in the process of selecting nodes.

NombreNYM

PuestoNo.583

Cap. de mercado$0.00

Cap. de mercado totalmente diluida$0.00

Cuota de mercado%

Vol. de operaciones/Cap. de mercado (24 h)0.29%

Suministro de circulación1,000,000,000

Suministro máx.1,000,000,000

Suministro total814,217,218.11281

Tasa de circulación1%

Fecha de emisión--

El precio al que el activo fue emitido por primera vez--

Máximo histórico5.879731269445029,2022-04-15

Precio más bajo0.03966313782793887,2025-05-30

Blockchain públicaETH

IntroducciónNYM is the native token of the Nym mixnet. It is a utility token that rewards mixnodes for mixing traffic and providing privacy for users of the Nym network. Users will use NYM tokens to access the mixnet and send their data through it. The fees, collected in NYM, go to a reward pool which is distributed to mixnodes. Mixnodes are rewarded based on their performance and the amount of NYM bonded to their node. People can delegate NYM to mixnodes as a bond signaling reputation for that node and earn a share of the mixnode rewards. This supports decentralization and encourages the mixnet to have a high quality of service by involving the broader community in the process of selecting nodes.

Sector

Redes sociales

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAviso de riesgos: Los datos proporcionados por cmc no deben considerarse como asesoramiento de inversión.