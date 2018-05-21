IOTX

IoTeX began the journey in 2017 to build the Internet of Trusted Things, where all physical and virtual “things” — humans, machines, businesses, and dApps — can efficiently exchange information and value at the global scale. Backed by a global team of research scientists and top engineers, IoTeX combines auto-scalable blockchain, trusted hardware and edge computing to realize the full potential of IoT. Some of the key innovations of IoTeX Network are: blockchain-in-blockchain architecture for heterogeneous computing, fast and robust Roll-DPoS consensus and lightweight privacy-preserving computation.

NombreIOTX

PuestoNo.196

Cap. de mercado$0.00

Cap. de mercado totalmente diluida$0.00

Cuota de mercado%

Vol. de operaciones/Cap. de mercado (24 h)0.11%

Suministro de circulación9,441,368,979

Suministro máx.10,000,000,000

Suministro total9,441,368,983

Tasa de circulación0.9441%

Fecha de emisión2018-05-21 00:00:00

El precio al que el activo fue emitido por primera vez0.007 USDT

Máximo histórico0.2610923318933593,2021-11-13

Precio más bajo0.00123909173461,2020-03-13

Blockchain públicaIOTX

Sector

Redes sociales

Aviso de riesgos: Los datos proporcionados por cmc no deben considerarse como asesoramiento de inversión.

Loading...