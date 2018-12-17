CRO

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 with the goal of accelerating the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, a place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which reportedly enables users to pay and be paid in crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a team size of 120+. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com

NombreCRO

PuestoNo.33

Cap. de mercado$0.00

Cap. de mercado totalmente diluida$0.00

Cuota de mercado0.0009%

Vol. de operaciones/Cap. de mercado (24 h)0.10%

Suministro de circulación31,145,205,585.54123

Suministro máx.100,000,000,000

Suministro total97,543,210,869

Tasa de circulación0.3114%

Fecha de emisión--

El precio al que el activo fue emitido por primera vez--

Máximo histórico0.9698063798210235,2021-11-24

Precio más bajo0.0114866815226,2018-12-17

Blockchain públicaETH

IntroducciónCrypto.com was founded in 2016 with the goal of accelerating the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, a place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which reportedly enables users to pay and be paid in crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a team size of 120+. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com

Sector

Redes sociales

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAviso de riesgos: Los datos proporcionados por cmc no deben considerarse como asesoramiento de inversión.