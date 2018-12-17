CRO
Crypto.com was founded in 2016 with the goal of accelerating the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, a place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which reportedly enables users to pay and be paid in crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a team size of 120+. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com
NombreCRO
PuestoNo.33
Cap. de mercado$0.00
Cap. de mercado totalmente diluida$0.00
Cuota de mercado0.0009%
Vol. de operaciones/Cap. de mercado (24 h)0.10%
Suministro de circulación31,145,205,585.54123
Suministro máx.100,000,000,000
Suministro total97,543,210,869
Tasa de circulación0.3114%
Fecha de emisión--
El precio al que el activo fue emitido por primera vez--
Máximo histórico0.9698063798210235,2021-11-24
Precio más bajo0.0114866815226,2018-12-17
Blockchain públicaETH
IntroducciónCrypto.com was founded in 2016 with the goal of accelerating the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, a place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which reportedly enables users to pay and be paid in crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a team size of 120+. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com
Sector
Redes sociales
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAviso de riesgos: Los datos proporcionados por cmc no deben considerarse como asesoramiento de inversión.