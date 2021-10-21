BNC

Bifrost is an scalable, non-custodial decentralized cross-chain liquidity staking specialized parachain (Omnichain LSD Layer1) built on Polkadot, currently supporting liquidity derivatives on over 9+ blockchains. Bifrost's mission is to aggregate staking liquidity from over 80% of PoS consensus chains through cross-chain derivatives, providing standardized cross-chain interest-bearing derivatives for Polkadot relay chain, parachains, and heterogeneous public chains bridged with Polkadot, reducing the user's staking threshold, improving the proportion of multi-chain staking, increasing the underlying returns of ecological applications, and building a StakeFi ecosystem of user, multi-chain, and ecological application tripartite empowerment and positive feedback loop. Bifrost has received several million dollars in financial support from institutions such as NGC, SNZ, DFG, CMS, and grants from the Web3 Foundation, and is also a member of the Substrate Builders Program and Web3 Bootcamp.

NombreBNC

PuestoNo.1282

Cap. de mercado$0.00

Cap. de mercado totalmente diluida$0.00

Cuota de mercado%

Vol. de operaciones/Cap. de mercado (24 h)4.77%

Suministro de circulación46,730,140.32466452

Suministro máx.80,000,000

Suministro total80,000,000

Tasa de circulación0.5841%

Fecha de emisión2021-10-21 00:00:00

El precio al que el activo fue emitido por primera vez--

Máximo histórico6.767289497189354,2021-11-04

Precio más bajo0,2021-10-21

Blockchain públicaBNC

IntroducciónBifrost is an scalable, non-custodial decentralized cross-chain liquidity staking specialized parachain (Omnichain LSD Layer1) built on Polkadot, currently supporting liquidity derivatives on over 9+ blockchains. Bifrost's mission is to aggregate staking liquidity from over 80% of PoS consensus chains through cross-chain derivatives, providing standardized cross-chain interest-bearing derivatives for Polkadot relay chain, parachains, and heterogeneous public chains bridged with Polkadot, reducing the user's staking threshold, improving the proportion of multi-chain staking, increasing the underlying returns of ecological applications, and building a StakeFi ecosystem of user, multi-chain, and ecological application tripartite empowerment and positive feedback loop. Bifrost has received several million dollars in financial support from institutions such as NGC, SNZ, DFG, CMS, and grants from the Web3 Foundation, and is also a member of the Substrate Builders Program and Web3 Bootcamp.

Sector

Redes sociales

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAviso de riesgos: Los datos proporcionados por cmc no deben considerarse como asesoramiento de inversión.

MEXC es tu camino más fácil hacia el mundo cripto. Explora la plataforma de intercambio de criptomonedas líder a nivel mundial para comprar, operar y ganar criptomonedas. Opera con Bitcoin, BTC, Ethereum, ETH y más de 3,000 altcoins.
Buscar
Favoritos
BNC/USDT
Bifrost
----
--
24h Máximo
--
24h Mínimo
--
24h Volumen (BNC)
--
24h Volumen (USDT)
--
Gráfico
Info
Libro de órdenes
Transacciones
Libro de órdenes
Transacciones
Libro de órdenes
Transacciones
Transacciones
Spot
Órdenes abiertas（0）
Historial de Órdenes
Historial de Operaciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
MEXC es tu camino más fácil hacia el mundo cripto. Explora la plataforma de intercambio de criptomonedas líder a nivel mundial para comprar, operar y ganar criptomonedas. Opera con Bitcoin, BTC, Ethereum, ETH y más de 3,000 altcoins.
BNC/USDT
Bifrost
--
--‎--
24h Máximo
--
24h Mínimo
--
24h Volumen (BNC)
--
24h Volumen (USDT)
--
Gráfico
Libro de órdenes
Transacciones
Info
Órdenes abiertas（0）
Historial de Órdenes
Historial de Operaciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
network_iconRed Anormal
Servicio al Cliente en Línea
Loading...