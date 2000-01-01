Buscar
Favoritos
ZEUS/USDT
Zeus Network
----
--
24h Máximo
--
24h Mínimo
--
24h Volumen (ZEUS)
--
24h Volumen (USDT)
--
K-Line
Info
Libro de Órdenes
Transacciones
Transacciones
Spot
Órdenes abiertas (0)
Historial de Órdenes
Historial de Operaciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)

ZEUS/USDT

Zeus Network
----
--
24h Máximo
0
24h Mínimo
0
24h Volumen (ZEUS)
0.00
24h Volumen (USDT)
0.00
24h Máximo
0
24h Mínimo
0
24h Volumen (ZEUS)
0.00
24h Volumen (USDT)
0.00
K-Line
Info
K-Line
Info
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Profundidad
ZEUS
Resumen
Nombre
ZEUS
Tiempo de Emisión
--
Precio de Emisión
--
Suministro Máx.
1,000,000,000
Suministro Circulante
--
Cap. de Mercado Circulante
--
Links Relacionados
Libro de Órdenes
Libro de Órdenes
0.0001

Precio(
USDT
)

(
ZEUS
)

(
USDT
)

0
<$0.01
0.00%
C
0.00%
V
Transacciones
Transacciones
Precio(
USDT
)
Monto(
ZEUS
)
Tiempo
Spot
 
5X-X Futuros
Spot
 
5X-X Futuros
Maker --% / Taker --%
Comprar
Vender
Límite
Mercado
Transferir
Compra con
USD
Disponible--USDT
PrecioUSDT
MontoZEUS
TotalUSDT
Disponible--ZEUS
PrecioUSDT
MontoZEUS
TotalUSDT
Órdenes abiertas (0)
Historial de Órdenes
Historial de Operaciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
Órdenes abiertas (0)
Historial de Órdenes
Historial de Operaciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
network_iconRed Anormal
Línea 1
Servicio al Cliente en Línea
Loading...