mexc
MercadosSpot
HOT
FuturosFuturos M-Day

Trade

Mobile
Escanee para descargar y experimentar trading fluidos en la App de MEXC
¿No puedes descargar?
Cliente WindowsVer más

Telos

TLOS/USDT
----
--
24h Máximo
0.00000
24h Mínimo
0.00000
24h Volumen (TLOS)
0.00
24h Volumen (USDT)
0.00
24h Máximo
0.00000
24h Mínimo
0.00000
24h Volumen (TLOS)
0.00
24h Volumen (USDT)
0.00
K-Line
Info. del Token
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Profundidad
TLOS
Telos is the fastest and most cost-effective native blockchain available right now. A fully decentralized blockchain, network interactions & transactions are designed to be super-low cost and scalable. Mainnet has been operation for 2+ years, with over 100 dApps calling Telos home. According to blocktivity.info data, Telos is the most active blockchain on the planet. Telos is developed by a core team of 30+ members using an open-source codebase and has a leading on-chain governance system and an Ethereum Virtual Machine in development.
Resumen
Nombre
TLOS
Tiempo de emisión
2021-03-23 00:00:00
Links Relacionados
Precio de emisión
--
Suministro máx.
355,208,371
Libro de Órdenes
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Precio(USDT)

(TLOS)

(USDT)

0.00000$0.00
Transacciones
Monto()
Precio()
Monto()
Tiempo
Spot
5X-X Futuros
Spot
5X-X Futuros
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Comprar TLOS
Vender TLOS
Límite
Mercado
Transferir
Compra con
USD
Disponible-- USDT
PrecioUSDT
MontoTLOS
TotalUSDT
Disponible-- TLOS
PrecioUSDT
MontoTLOS
TotalUSDT
Ordenes Abiertas (0)
Historial de Órdenes
Historial de Operaciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
Ordenes Abiertas (0)
Historial de Órdenes
Historial de Operaciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
Par de Trading
Fecha
Tipo
Dirección
Todos
Comprar
Vender
Precio
Cantidad
Monto de Orden
Completado
Condiciones de Activación
Cancelar todo
Todo
Orden de límite
Stop-Limit
Post only
Red Estable
Documentación API
Documentación API
Redes Sociales
Enviar una Solicitud
Enviar una Solicitud
Servicio al Cliente en Línea
Servicio al Cliente en Línea
Loading...