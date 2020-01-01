mexc
MercadosSpot
HOT
FuturosFuturos M-Day

Scotty AI

SCOTTYAI/USDT
----
--
24h Máximo
0.00000
24h Mínimo
0.00000
24h Volumen (SCOTTYAI)
0.00
24h Volumen (USDT)
0.00
24h Máximo
0.00000
24h Mínimo
0.00000
24h Volumen (SCOTTYAI)
0.00
24h Volumen (USDT)
0.00
K-Line
Info
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Profundidad
SCOTTYAI
Resumen
Nombre
SCOTTYAI
Tiempo de emisión
--
Precio de emisión
--
Suministro máx.
1,734,567,890
Links Relacionados
Libro de Órdenes
Libro de Órdenes
0.00001

Precio(
USDT
)

(
SCOTTYAI
)

(
USDT
)

0.00000<$0.01
Transacciones
Transacciones
Monto(SCOTTYAI)
Precio(USDT)
Monto(SCOTTYAI)
Tiempo
Spot
 
5X-X Futuros
Spot
 
5X-X Futuros
Maker --% / Taker --%
Comprar
Vender
Límite
Mercado
Transferir
Compra con
USD
Disponible-- USDT
PrecioUSDT
MontoSCOTTYAI
TotalUSDT
Disponible-- SCOTTYAI
PrecioUSDT
MontoSCOTTYAI
TotalUSDT
Ordenes Abiertas (0)
Historial de Órdenes
Historial de Operaciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
Ordenes Abiertas (0)
Historial de Órdenes
Historial de Operaciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
Par de Trading
Tiempo
Tipo
Dirección
Precio
Cantidad
Monto de Orden
TP/SL
Completado
Condiciones de Activación
Cancelar todo
network_iconRed Inestable
Cambiar
Documentación API
Documentación API
Redes Sociales
Enviar una Solicitud
Enviar una Solicitud
Servicio al Cliente en Línea
Servicio al Cliente en Línea
Loading...