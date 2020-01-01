Raydium (RAY) is an Automatic Market Maker built on Solana and Serum. Similar to Sushi, users can add assets to a liquidity pool. The difference is that assets in the liquidity pool are converted to limit orders and placed on the Serum orderbook for everyone to trade against. This has the advantages of:1) having a standard orderbook and trading interface; 2) having shared liquidity across the serum orderbook so that serum users can interact with the liquidity as well as Raydium users being able to take advantage of Serum's existing liquidity; 3) built on Solana, Raydium enables much faster transactions, significantly lower fees, and enhanced scalability Raydium is strived to be the go-to platform for new token projects launching on Solana, where users can access liquidity upon launch,with opportunities to immediately earn additional yield by providing liquidity to new pools.