mexc
MercadosComprar CriptoTrademexcFuturosEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Escanee para descargar la App MEXC y disfrutar de una experiencia de trading fluida
¿No puedes descargar?
Cliente para WindowsMás
EspañolUSD
Dione Protocol
DIONE/USDT
0.00039770.00%
$0.00
24h Máximo
0.0004061
24h Mínimo
0.0003866
24h Volumen (DIONE)
159.85M
24h Volumen (USDT)
65.41K
24h Máximo
0.0004061
24h Mínimo
0.0003866
24h Volumen (DIONE)
159.85M
24h Volumen (USDT)
65.41K
K-Line
Info. del Token
Original
TradingView
Profundidad
Loading..
DIONE
Dione is the native token for the Dione Protocol; an ecosystem with the goal of improving the ease of the purchase of Decentralized tokens for the general public. Dione puts major focus on the development of bridging the gap between real world issues and the DeFi space - creating a system powered by renewable energy. Combining convenience and a safer decentralized future both have the common denominator of people. Dione Protocol puts people first, by first building a strong community to come along into a powerful decentralized future.
Resumen
Nombre
DIONE
Tiempo de emisión
--
Links Relacionados
Precio de emisión
--
Suministro máx.
10,000,000,000
Libro de Ordenes
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Precio(USDT)

(DIONE)

(USDT)

0.0003977$0.00
Transacciones
Monto(DIONE)
Precio(USDT)
Monto(DIONE)
Tiempo
Spot
5X-X Futuros
ETF
Grid Trading
Transferir
Compra con
USD
Comprar DIONE
Vender DIONE
Límite
Mercado
Disponible-- USDT
Depósito
PrecioUSDT
MontoDIONE
TotalUSDT
Disponible-- DIONE
Depósito
PrecioUSDT
MontoDIONE
TotalUSDT
Orden actual (0)
Historial de Ordenes
Historial de transacciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
Par de Trading
Hora
Tipo
Dirección
Todos
Comprar
Vender
Precio
Monto
Completado
Total
Condiciones de Activación
Cancelar todo
Todo
Limite de orden
Stop-Limit
Post only
Documentación API
Documentación API
Redes Sociales
Presentar una Solicitud
Presentar una Solicitud
Servicio de atención al cliente en línea
Servicio de atención al cliente en línea

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Tradea Criptos Rápidamente con MEXC
Sobre nosotros
Sobre MEXC
Acuerdo de Usuario y Política de Privacidad
Divulgación de Riesgos
Aprenda
Anuncios
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Producto
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Servicios
Descargar
Comisiones
Servicios VIP
Programa de Referidos
Afiliado
MEXC Pioneer
Solicitud de Listados
Solicitud de Comerciantes OTC
Soporte
Servicios Institucionales
Documentos API
Verificación MEXC
Solicitudes de Aplicación de la Ley
Centro de Ayuda
Colaboremos (Empresas)
Colaboremos (Instituciones)
Colaboración de Medios
Presentar una solicitud
Comentarios y Sugerencias
Sugerencias de Productos
Cómo Comprar
Información de Criptos
Precio del Cripto
Comunidad

© 2022 MEXC.COM