mexc
MercadosSpot
HOT
FuturosFuturos M-Day

Trade

Mobile
Escanee para descargar y experimentar trading fluidos en la App de MEXC
¿No puedes descargar?
Cliente WindowsVer más

Bancor

BNT/USDT
----
--
24h Máximo
0.0000
24h Mínimo
0.0000
24h Volumen (BNT)
0.00
24h Volumen (USDT)
0.00
24h Máximo
0.0000
24h Mínimo
0.0000
24h Volumen (BNT)
0.00
24h Volumen (USDT)
0.00
K-Line
Info. del Token
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Profundidad
BNT
Bancor is an on-chain liquidity protocol that enables automated, decentralized exchange on Ethereum and across blockchains. The protocol is made up of a series of smart contracts that are designed to pool liquidity and perform peer-to-contract trades in a single transaction with no counterparty. Users stake BNT in automated market makers in exchange for trading fees, BNT staking rewards and voting rights in the Bancor DAO. Bancor has processed more than $2 billion in trade volume across thousands of tokens, with millions in fees generated by stakers.
Resumen
Nombre
BNT
Tiempo de emisión
--
Links Relacionados
Precio de emisión
--
Suministro máx.
69,148,553
Libro de Órdenes
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Precio(USDT)

(BNT)

(USDT)

0.0000$0.00
Transacciones
Monto()
Precio()
Monto()
Tiempo
Spot
5X-X Futuros
Spot
5X-X Futuros
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Comprar BNT
Vender BNT
Límite
Mercado
Transferir
Compra con
USD
Disponible-- USDT
PrecioUSDT
MontoBNT
TotalUSDT
Disponible-- BNT
PrecioUSDT
MontoBNT
TotalUSDT
Ordenes Abiertas (0)
Historial de Órdenes
Historial de Operaciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
Ordenes Abiertas (0)
Historial de Órdenes
Historial de Operaciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
Par de Trading
Fecha
Tipo
Dirección
Todos
Comprar
Vender
Precio
Cantidad
Monto de Orden
Completado
Condiciones de Activación
Cancelar todo
Todo
Orden de límite
Stop-Limit
Post only
Red Estable
Documentación API
Documentación API
Redes Sociales
Enviar una Solicitud
Enviar una Solicitud
Servicio al Cliente en Línea
Servicio al Cliente en Línea
Loading...