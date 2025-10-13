SLIPPY (SLIPPY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00000338$ 0.00000338 $ 0.00000338 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.64% Price Change (1D) +21.81% Price Change (7D) -11.02% Price Change (7D) -11.02%

SLIPPY (SLIPPY) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, SLIPPY traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. SLIPPY's all-time high price is $ 0.00000338, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, SLIPPY has changed by -0.64% over the past hour, +21.81% over 24 hours, and -11.02% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SLIPPY (SLIPPY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 194.02K$ 194.02K $ 194.02K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 194.02K$ 194.02K $ 194.02K Circulation Supply 420.69B 420.69B 420.69B Total Supply 420,690,000,000.0 420,690,000,000.0 420,690,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SLIPPY is $ 194.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SLIPPY is 420.69B, with a total supply of 420690000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 194.02K.