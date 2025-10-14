MAX (MAX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00152327 $ 0.00152327 $ 0.00152327 24H Low $ 0.00189603 $ 0.00189603 $ 0.00189603 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00152327$ 0.00152327 $ 0.00152327 24H High $ 0.00189603$ 0.00189603 $ 0.00189603 All Time High $ 0.207775$ 0.207775 $ 0.207775 Lowest Price $ 0.00107984$ 0.00107984 $ 0.00107984 Price Change (1H) +0.04% Price Change (1D) -4.65% Price Change (7D) -11.77% Price Change (7D) -11.77%

MAX (MAX) real-time price is $0.0016227. Over the past 24 hours, MAX traded between a low of $ 0.00152327 and a high of $ 0.00189603, showing active market volatility. MAX's all-time high price is $ 0.207775, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00107984.

In terms of short-term performance, MAX has changed by +0.04% over the past hour, -4.65% over 24 hours, and -11.77% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

MAX (MAX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.63M$ 1.63M $ 1.63M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.63M$ 1.63M $ 1.63M Circulation Supply 999.67M 999.67M 999.67M Total Supply 999,672,392.276635 999,672,392.276635 999,672,392.276635

The current Market Cap of MAX is $ 1.63M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MAX is 999.67M, with a total supply of 999672392.276635. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.63M.