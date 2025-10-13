GRIND Price (GRIND)
+0.04%
+10.53%
-31.85%
-31.85%
GRIND (GRIND) real-time price is $0.00001719. Over the past 24 hours, GRIND traded between a low of $ 0.00001545 and a high of $ 0.00001729, showing active market volatility. GRIND's all-time high price is $ 0.00009066, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00001517.
In terms of short-term performance, GRIND has changed by +0.04% over the past hour, +10.53% over 24 hours, and -31.85% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of GRIND is $ 1.34M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GRIND is 77.78B, with a total supply of 77777777777.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.34M.
During today, the price change of GRIND to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GRIND to USD was $ -0.0000095529.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GRIND to USD was $ -0.0000134907.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GRIND to USD was $ -0.000012870783969183842.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+10.53%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000095529
|-55.57%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000134907
|-78.48%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000012870783969183842
|-42.81%
$GRIND is the memecoin for everyone who’s ever hustled for someone else’s win. Built on AbstractChain with a clean, community-first launch, it skips the VC games and goes straight to the people, especially holders of top NFT communities. Oh, and it’s all repped by a wheel-spinning hamster.
Through strategic alliances with over 20 NFT communities and dynamic events such as hackathons, $GRIND transforms internet culture and meme power into real-world momentum. It’s not just a token—it’s a self-sustaining attention engine, built to ignite rapid engagement and maintain lasting relevance in the crypto space.
