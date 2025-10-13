The live ZKWASM price today is 0.04158 USD. Track real-time ZKWASM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ZKWASM price trend easily at MEXC now.The live ZKWASM price today is 0.04158 USD. Track real-time ZKWASM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ZKWASM price trend easily at MEXC now.

1 ZKWASM to USD Live Price:

$0.04158
$0.04158$0.04158
+0.55%1D
USD
ZKWASM (ZKWASM) Live Price Chart
ZKWASM (ZKWASM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.04049
$ 0.04049$ 0.04049
24H Low
$ 0.04796
$ 0.04796$ 0.04796
24H High

$ 0.04049
$ 0.04049$ 0.04049

$ 0.04796
$ 0.04796$ 0.04796

--
----

--
----

+0.70%

+0.55%

-39.66%

-39.66%

ZKWASM (ZKWASM) real-time price is $ 0.04158. Over the past 24 hours, ZKWASM traded between a low of $ 0.04049 and a high of $ 0.04796, showing active market volatility. ZKWASM's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, ZKWASM has changed by +0.70% over the past hour, +0.55% over 24 hours, and -39.66% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ZKWASM (ZKWASM) Market Information

--
----

$ 80.53K
$ 80.53K$ 80.53K

$ 41.58M
$ 41.58M$ 41.58M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of ZKWASM is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 80.53K. The circulating supply of ZKWASM is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 41.58M.

ZKWASM (ZKWASM) Price History USD

Track the price changes of ZKWASM for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0002274+0.55%
30 Days$ -0.02238-35.00%
60 Days$ +0.00318+8.28%
90 Days$ +0.02158+107.90%
ZKWASM Price Change Today

Today, ZKWASM recorded a change of $ +0.0002274 (+0.55%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ZKWASM 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.02238 (-35.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ZKWASM 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ZKWASM saw a change of $ +0.00318 (+8.28%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ZKWASM 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.02158 (+107.90%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of ZKWASM (ZKWASM)?

Check out the ZKWASM Price History page now.

What is ZKWASM (ZKWASM)

ZKWASM is a high-performance zero-knowledge proof execution environment based on WebAssembly (WASM). It enables scalable, privacy-preserving applications such as rollups, zkDApps, and AI-verifiable programs.

ZKWASM is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ZKWASM investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ZKWASM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ZKWASM on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ZKWASM buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ZKWASM Price Prediction (USD)

How much will ZKWASM (ZKWASM) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your ZKWASM (ZKWASM) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for ZKWASM.

Check the ZKWASM price prediction now!

ZKWASM (ZKWASM) Tokenomics

ZKWASM (ZKWASM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ZKWASM (ZKWASM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.

How to buy ZKWASM (ZKWASM)

Looking for how to buy ZKWASM? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ZKWASM on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ZKWASM to Local Currencies

1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to VND
1,094.1777
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to AUD
A$0.0636174
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to GBP
0.031185
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to EUR
0.0357588
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to USD
$0.04158
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to MYR
RM0.1754676
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to TRY
1.7384598
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to JPY
¥6.32016
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to ARS
ARS$56.037366
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to RUB
3.3738012
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to INR
3.6864828
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to IDR
Rp692.9997228
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to KRW
59.3151174
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to PHP
2.4203718
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to EGP
￡E.1.983366
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to BRL
R$0.2270268
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to CAD
C$0.058212
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to BDT
5.0656914
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to NGN
60.700563
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to COP
$163.70046
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to ZAR
R.0.7201656
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to UAH
1.731807
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to TZS
T.Sh.102.16206
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to VES
Bs8.02494
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to CLP
$39.95838
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to PKR
Rs11.7787824
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to KZT
22.3546554
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to THB
฿1.3550922
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to TWD
NT$1.276506
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to AED
د.إ0.1525986
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to CHF
Fr0.033264
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to HKD
HK$0.3230766
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to AMD
֏15.9247242
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to MAD
.د.م0.3808728
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to MXN
$0.7675668
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to SAR
ريال0.155925
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to ETB
Br6.1056072
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to KES
KSh5.3733834
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to JOD
د.أ0.02948022
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to PLN
0.1530144
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to RON
лв0.1825362
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to SEK
kr0.39501
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to BGN
лв0.0702702
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to HUF
Ft14.0802354
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to CZK
0.8740116
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to KWD
د.ك0.01272348
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to ILS
0.1363824
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to BOB
Bs0.2881494
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to AZN
0.070686
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to TJS
SM0.3821202
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to GEL
0.112266
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to AOA
Kz37.9030806
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to BHD
.د.ب0.01567566
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to BMD
$0.04158
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to DKK
kr0.268191
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to HNL
L1.0927224
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to MUR
1.883574
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to NAD
$0.7201656
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to NOK
kr0.4191264
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to NZD
$0.0723492
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to PAB
B/.0.04158
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to PGK
K0.174636
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to QAR
ر.ق0.151767
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to RSD
дин.4.2108066
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to UZS
soʻm507.0730896
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to ALL
L3.476088
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to ANG
ƒ0.0744282
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to AWG
ƒ0.0744282
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to BBD
$0.08316
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to BAM
KM0.0698544
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to BIF
Fr122.61942
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to BND
$0.0536382
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to BSD
$0.04158
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to JMD
$6.6868956
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to KHR
166.9877748
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to KMF
Fr17.62992
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to LAK
903.9130254
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to LKR
Rs12.588345
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to MDL
L0.6981282
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to MGA
Ar186.457194
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to MOP
P0.3330558
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to MVR
0.636174
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to MWK
MK72.1874538
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to MZN
MT2.656962
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to NPR
Rs5.8993704
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to PYG
292.80636
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to RWF
Fr60.41574
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to SBD
$0.3422034
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to SCR
0.592515
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to SRD
$1.6128882
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to SVC
$0.363825
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to SZL
L0.7197498
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to TMT
m0.14553
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to TND
د.ت0.12232836
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to TTD
$0.2823282
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to UGX
Sh142.86888
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to XAF
Fr23.57586
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to XCD
$0.112266
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to XOF
Fr23.57586
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to XPF
Fr4.28274
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to BWP
P0.5567562
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to BZD
$0.0835758
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to CVE
$3.960495
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to DJF
Fr7.35966
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to DOP
$2.6162136
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to DZD
د.ج5.4274374
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to FJD
$0.0943866
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to GNF
Fr361.5381
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to GTQ
Q0.3185028
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to GYD
$8.7060204
1 ZKWASM(ZKWASM) to ISK
kr5.07276

ZKWASM Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ZKWASM, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ZKWASM Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ZKWASM

How much is ZKWASM (ZKWASM) worth today?
The live ZKWASM price in USD is 0.04158 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ZKWASM to USD price?
The current price of ZKWASM to USD is $ 0.04158. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of ZKWASM?
The market cap for ZKWASM is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ZKWASM?
The circulating supply of ZKWASM is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ZKWASM?
ZKWASM achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ZKWASM?
ZKWASM saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of ZKWASM?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ZKWASM is $ 80.53K USD.
Will ZKWASM go higher this year?
ZKWASM might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ZKWASM price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
ZKWASM (ZKWASM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
