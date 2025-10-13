The live Trusta.AI price today is 0.04477 USD. Track real-time TA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore TA price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Trusta.AI price today is 0.04477 USD. Track real-time TA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore TA price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About TA

TA Price Info

TA Whitepaper

TA Official Website

TA Tokenomics

TA Price Forecast

TA History

TA Buying Guide

TA-to-Fiat Currency Converter

TA Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Trusta.AI Logo

Trusta.AI Price(TA)

1 TA to USD Live Price:

$0.0448
$0.0448$0.0448
+0.26%1D
USD
Trusta.AI (TA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 02:50:09 (UTC+8)

Trusta.AI (TA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.04002
$ 0.04002$ 0.04002
24H Low
$ 0.05695
$ 0.05695$ 0.05695
24H High

$ 0.04002
$ 0.04002$ 0.04002

$ 0.05695
$ 0.05695$ 0.05695

--
----

--
----

+1.91%

+0.26%

-39.56%

-39.56%

Trusta.AI (TA) real-time price is $ 0.04477. Over the past 24 hours, TA traded between a low of $ 0.04002 and a high of $ 0.05695, showing active market volatility. TA's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, TA has changed by +1.91% over the past hour, +0.26% over 24 hours, and -39.56% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Trusta.AI (TA) Market Information

--
----

$ 159.77K
$ 159.77K$ 159.77K

$ 44.77M
$ 44.77M$ 44.77M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

LINEA

The current Market Cap of Trusta.AI is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 159.77K. The circulating supply of TA is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 44.77M.

Trusta.AI (TA) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Trusta.AI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0001162+0.26%
30 Days$ -0.06869-60.55%
60 Days$ -0.00697-13.48%
90 Days$ +0.01977+79.08%
Trusta.AI Price Change Today

Today, TA recorded a change of $ +0.0001162 (+0.26%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Trusta.AI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.06869 (-60.55%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Trusta.AI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, TA saw a change of $ -0.00697 (-13.48%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Trusta.AI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.01977 (+79.08%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Trusta.AI (TA)?

Check out the Trusta.AI Price History page now.

What is Trusta.AI (TA)

In the age of AI, Trusta.AI aims to create a trusted identity network for both AI and crypto, establishing a universal credit system for all forms of intelligence—human and artificial.

Trusta.AI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Trusta.AI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check TA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Trusta.AI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Trusta.AI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Trusta.AI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Trusta.AI (TA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Trusta.AI (TA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Trusta.AI.

Check the Trusta.AI price prediction now!

Trusta.AI (TA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Trusta.AI (TA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Trusta.AI (TA)

Looking for how to buy Trusta.AI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Trusta.AI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

TA to Local Currencies

1 Trusta.AI(TA) to VND
1,178.12255
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to AUD
A$0.0684981
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to GBP
0.0331298
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to EUR
0.0385022
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to USD
$0.04477
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to MYR
RM0.1889294
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to TRY
1.8709383
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to JPY
¥6.80504
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to ARS
ARS$60.336529
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to RUB
3.6326378
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to INR
3.9693082
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to IDR
Rp746.1663682
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to KRW
63.8657481
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to PHP
2.6033755
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to EGP
￡E.2.135529
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to BRL
R$0.2435488
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to CAD
C$0.062678
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to BDT
5.4543291
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to NGN
65.3574845
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to COP
$175.5682412
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to ZAR
R.0.774521
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to UAH
1.8646705
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to TZS
T.Sh.109.99989
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to VES
Bs8.64061
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to CLP
$42.80012
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to PKR
Rs12.6824456
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to KZT
24.0696951
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to THB
฿1.4563681
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to TWD
NT$1.3739913
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to AED
د.إ0.1643059
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to CHF
Fr0.035816
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to HKD
HK$0.3478629
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to AMD
֏17.1464623
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to MAD
.د.م0.4100932
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to MXN
$0.8255588
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to SAR
ريال0.1678875
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to ETB
Br6.5740268
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to KES
KSh5.7856271
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to JOD
د.أ0.03174193
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to PLN
0.1643059
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to RON
лв0.1965403
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to SEK
kr0.4248673
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to BGN
лв0.0752136
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to HUF
Ft15.1555404
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to CZK
0.94017
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to KWD
د.ك0.01369962
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to ILS
0.1468456
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to BOB
Bs0.3102561
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to AZN
0.076109
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to TJS
SM0.4114363
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to GEL
0.120879
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to AOA
Kz40.8109889
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to BHD
.د.ب0.01687829
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to BMD
$0.04477
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to DKK
kr0.2887665
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to HNL
L1.1765556
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to MUR
2.028081
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to NAD
$0.7754164
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to NOK
kr0.4512816
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to NZD
$0.0778998
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to PAB
B/.0.04477
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to PGK
K0.188034
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to QAR
ر.ق0.1634105
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to RSD
дин.4.530724
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to UZS
soʻm545.9755224
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to ALL
L3.742772
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to ANG
ƒ0.0801383
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to AWG
ƒ0.0801383
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to BBD
$0.08954
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to BAM
KM0.0752136
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to BIF
Fr132.02673
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to BND
$0.0577533
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to BSD
$0.04477
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to JMD
$7.1999114
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to KHR
179.7990062
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to KMF
Fr18.98248
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to LAK
973.2608501
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to LKR
Rs13.5541175
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to MDL
L0.7579561
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to MGA
Ar200.762111
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to MOP
P0.3586077
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to MVR
0.684981
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to MWK
MK77.7256447
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to MZN
MT2.860803
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to NPR
Rs6.3519676
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to PYG
315.27034
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to RWF
Fr65.05081
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to SBD
$0.3684571
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to SCR
0.6379725
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to SRD
$1.7366283
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to SVC
$0.3917375
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to SZL
L0.7749687
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to TMT
m0.156695
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to TND
د.ت0.13171334
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to TTD
$0.3039883
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to UGX
Sh153.82972
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to XAF
Fr25.33982
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to XCD
$0.120879
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to XOF
Fr25.33982
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to XPF
Fr4.61131
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to BWP
P0.5994703
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to BZD
$0.0899877
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to CVE
$4.2643425
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to DJF
Fr7.96906
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to DOP
$2.8169284
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to DZD
د.ج5.8330833
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to FJD
$0.1016279
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to GNF
Fr389.27515
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to GTQ
Q0.3429382
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to GYD
$9.3739426
1 Trusta.AI(TA) to ISK
kr5.46194

Trusta.AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Trusta.AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Trusta.AI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Trusta.AI

How much is Trusta.AI (TA) worth today?
The live TA price in USD is 0.04477 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current TA to USD price?
The current price of TA to USD is $ 0.04477. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Trusta.AI?
The market cap for TA is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of TA?
The circulating supply of TA is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TA?
TA achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TA?
TA saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of TA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TA is $ 159.77K USD.
Will TA go higher this year?
TA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 02:50:09 (UTC+8)

Trusta.AI (TA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-13 21:33:00Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflow of $3.17 billion last week, with record-breaking year-to-date inflow reaching $48.7 billion
10-13 17:20:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 38, Fear Sentiment Eases
10-13 10:50:00Industry Updates
Cryptocurrency total market cap rebounds above $4 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 5.6%
10-12 07:40:07Industry Updates
Bitcoin withdrawals continue, with a net outflow of 2,167.72 BTC from CEX in the past 24 hours
10-12 05:22:00Industry Updates
Liquidations across the market rise to $780 million in the past 24 hours, over 200,000 traders liquidated
10-11 21:42:43Industry Updates
Bitcoin Dominance Returns Above 60%, Altcoin Market Cap Drops Nearly 15% in Four Days

Hot News

The Ethereum Enigma: How Layer 2s Are Quietly Rewriting the Rules of Crypto – And What Happens When the Bridge Finally Breaks?

October 13, 2025

From Net Flows to Funding Rates: How Traders Can Use Stablecoin Metrics for Smarter Strategies

October 13, 2025

AI-Powered Trading on MEXC: Smarter Orders, Smoother Workflow

October 13, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

TA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

TA
TA
USD
USD

1 TA = 0.04477 USD

Trade TA

TA/USDT
$0.0448
$0.0448$0.0448
+0.20%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee