Quack AI (Q) Tokenomics
Quack AI (Q) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Quack AI (Q), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Quack AI (Q) Information
Quack AI – The AI Governance Layer for Web3. Quack AI is a modular, plug-and-play governance infrastructure that automates proposal creation, risk scoring, voting, and execution across chains — delivering AI-native governance at scale.
Quack AI (Q) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Quack AI (Q) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of Q tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many Q tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand Q's tokenomics, explore Q token's live price!
How to Buy Q
Interested in adding Quack AI (Q) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy Q, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.
Quack AI (Q) Price History
Analyzing the price history of Q helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
Q Price Prediction
Want to know where Q might be heading? Our Q price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy