Total Prize Pool (USDT)
1,239,239
Total Participants
89,361
No. of Listed Projects
15
EINSTEIN

EIN

Completed
Total Airdrops
28,000,000 EIN
Event Period
2025-08-04 18:00 - 2025-08-09 18:00
New User Exclusive

USDT Pool

Stake USDT to earn EIN airdrops

Tether
Estimated APR
80.24%
Total Airdrops
14,000,000 EIN
Total Staked Amount
1,367,960 USDT
Participants
948

MX Pool

Stake MX to earn EIN airdrops

MX Token
Estimated APR
7.33%
Total Airdrops
7,000,000 EIN
Total Staked Amount
7,628,495 MX
Participants
5,771

EIN Pool

Stake EIN to earn EIN airdrops

EINSTEIN
Estimated APR
2,995.28%
Total Airdrops
7,000,000 EIN
Total Staked Amount
18,886,122 EIN
Participants
210
StablR USD

USDR

Completed
Total Airdrops
70,000 USDT
Event Period
2025-07-28 19:00 - 2025-08-01 19:00
New User Exclusive

USDT Pool

Stake USDT to earn USDT airdrops

Tether
Estimated APR
207.08%
Total Airdrops
50,000 USDT
Total Staked Amount
1,781,074 USDT
Participants
1,141

MX Pool

Stake MX to earn USDT airdrops

MX Token
Estimated APR
7.18%
Total Airdrops
10,000 USDT
Total Staked Amount
6,794,231 MX
Participants
5,149

USDR Pool

Stake USDR to earn USDT airdrops

StablR USD
Estimated APR
125.34%
Total Airdrops
10,000 USDT
Total Staked Amount
710,609 USDR
Participants
697
StablR Euro

EURR

Completed
Total Airdrops
70,000 USDT
Event Period
2025-07-24 19:00 - 2025-07-28 19:00
New User Exclusive

USDT Pool

Stake USDT to earn USDT airdrops

Tether
Estimated APR
265.30%
Total Airdrops
50,000 USDT
Total Staked Amount
1,273,366 USDT
Participants
906

MX Pool

Stake MX to earn USDT airdrops

MX Token
Estimated APR
7.38%
Total Airdrops
10,000 USDT
Total Staked Amount
7,043,910 MX
Participants
5,229

EURR Pool

Stake EURR to earn USDT airdrops

StablR Euro
Estimated APR
179.68%
Total Airdrops
10,000 USDT
Total Staked Amount
411,359 EURR
Participants
454
TRN

TRN

Initial Listing
Completed
Total Airdrops
190,000 TRN
Event Period
2025-07-15 19:00 - 2025-07-23 19:00
New User Exclusive

USDT Pool

Stake USDT to earn TRN airdrops

Tether
Estimated APR
28.14%
Total Airdrops
95,000 TRN
Total Staked Amount
1,169,342 USDT
Participants
917

TRN Pool

Stake TRN to earn TRN airdrops

TRN
Estimated APR
1,884.61%
Total Airdrops
95,000 TRN
Total Staked Amount
336,984 TRN
Participants
702
EINSTEIN

EIN

Initial Listing
Completed
Total Airdrops
42,500,000 EIN
Event Period
2025-05-18 18:00 - 2025-07-17 18:00
New User Exclusive

USDT Pool

Stake USDT to earn EIN airdrops

Tether
Estimated APR
113.39%
Total Airdrops
25,000,000 EIN
Total Staked Amount
1,784,617 USDT
Participants
1,868

MX Pool

Stake MX to earn EIN airdrops

MX Token
Estimated APR
8.80%
Total Airdrops
17,500,000 EIN
Total Staked Amount
8,019,955 MX
Participants
8,622
Bombie

BOMB

Initial Listing
Completed
Total Airdrops
6,000,000 BOMB
Event Period
2025-06-13 18:00 - 2025-06-16 18:00
New User Exclusive

USDT Pool

Stake USDT to earn BOMB airdrops

Tether
Estimated APR
449.81%
Total Airdrops
4,000,000 BOMB
Total Staked Amount
1,085,194 USDT
Participants
730

MX Pool

Stake MX to earn BOMB airdrops

MX Token
Estimated APR
22.01%
Total Airdrops
2,000,000 BOMB
Total Staked Amount
4,399,152 MX
Participants
3,057
ICEBERG

ICEBERG

Initial Listing
Completed
Total Airdrops
1,666,666,666 ICEBERG
Event Period
2025-05-20 19:00 - 2025-05-25 19:00
New User Exclusive

ICEBERG Pool

Stake ICEBERG to earn ICEBERG airdrops

ICEBERG
Estimated APR
8,488.44%
Total Airdrops
833,333,333 ICEBERG
Total Staked Amount
719,672,913 ICEBERG
Participants
240

MX Pool

Stake MX to earn ICEBERG airdrops

MX Token
Estimated APR
4.66%
Total Airdrops
833,333,333 ICEBERG
Total Staked Amount
3,625,514 MX
Participants
2,759
Shardeum

SHM

Initial Listing
Completed
Total Airdrops
63,360 SHM
Event Period
2025-05-02 19:00 - 2025-05-04 19:00
New User Exclusive

USDT Pool

Stake USDT to earn SHM airdrops

Tether
Estimated APR
600.58%
Total Airdrops
31,680 SHM
Total Staked Amount
1,212,768 USDT
Participants
784

MX Pool

Stake MX to earn SHM airdrops

MX Token
Estimated APR
48.75%
Total Airdrops
31,680 SHM
Total Staked Amount
5,397,116 MX
Participants
4,137
Balance

EPT

Initial Listing
Completed
Total Airdrops
4,560,000 EPT
Event Period
2025-04-21 20:00 - 2025-04-24 18:00
New User Exclusive

USDT Pool

Stake USDT to earn EPT airdrops

Tether
Estimated APR
221.06%
Total Airdrops
2,300,000 EPT
Total Staked Amount
1,955,829.733 USDT
Participants
1,204

MX Pool

Stake MX to earn EPT airdrops

MX Token
Estimated APR
14.02%
Total Airdrops
1,300,000 EPT
Total Staked Amount
5,462,085.851 MX
Participants
4,243

EPT Pool

Stake EPT to earn EPT airdrops

Balance
Estimated APR
624.27%
Total Airdrops
960,000 EPT
Total Staked Amount
18,864,827.814 EPT
Participants
393
Mantle

MNT

Completed
Total Airdrops
240,000 MNT
Event Period
2025-03-31 22:00 - 2025-04-04 18:00
New User Exclusive

USDT Pool

Stake USDT to earn MNT airdrops

Tether
Estimated APR
134.91%
Total Airdrops
48,000 MNT
Total Staked Amount
2,757,307 USDT
Participants
1,730

MX Pool

Stake MX to earn MNT airdrops

MX Token
Estimated APR
34.49%
Total Airdrops
72,000 MNT
Total Staked Amount
5,277,174 MX
Participants
4,523

MNT Pool

Stake MNT to earn MNT airdrops

Mantle
Estimated APR
96.05%
Total Airdrops
120,000 MNT
Total Staked Amount
12,425,854 MNT
Participants
4,492
Kinto

KINTO

Initial Listing
Completed
Total Airdrops
10,100 KINTO
Event Period
2025-03-28 18:00 - 2025-03-31 18:00
New User Exclusive

USDT Pool

Stake USDT to earn KINTO airdrops

Tether
Estimated APR
397.35%
Total Airdrops
5,100 KINTO
Total Staked Amount
2,661,559.62 USDT
Participants
1,702

MX Pool

Stake MX to earn KINTO airdrops

MX Token
Estimated APR
32.26%
Total Airdrops
3,000 KINTO
Total Staked Amount
6,137,476.29 MX
Participants
5,185

KINTO Pool

Stake KINTO to earn KINTO airdrops

Kinto
Estimated APR
3,934.48%
Total Airdrops
2,000 KINTO
Total Staked Amount
6,405.9 KINTO
Participants
1,993
Term Finance

TERM

Initial Listing
Completed
Total Airdrops
120,000 TERM
Event Period
2025-03-25 19:00 - 2025-03-27 19:00
New User Exclusive

USDT Pool

Stake USDT to earn TERM airdrops

Tether
Estimated APR
539.01%
Total Airdrops
60,000 TERM
Total Staked Amount
1,028,610 USDT
Participants
819

MX Pool

Stake MX to earn TERM airdrops

MX Token
Estimated APR
27.00%
Total Airdrops
36,000 TERM
Total Staked Amount
4,354,948 MX
Participants
3,418

TERM Pool

Stake TERM to earn TERM airdrops

Term Finance
Estimated APR
5,661.41%
Total Airdrops
24,000 TERM
Total Staked Amount
78,459 TERM
Participants
1,531
Story

IP

Initial Listing
Completed
Total Airdrops
60,000 IP
Event Period
2025-02-12 18:00 - 2025-02-15 18:00
New User Exclusive

USDT Pool

Stake USDT to earn IP airdrops

Tether
Estimated APR
185.52%
Total Airdrops
30,000 IP
Total Staked Amount
3,489,507 USDT
Participants
2,402

MX Pool

Stake MX to earn IP airdrops

MX Token
Estimated APR
19.55%
Total Airdrops
18,000 IP
Total Staked Amount
5,721,001 MX
Participants
4,981

IP Pool

Stake IP to earn IP airdrops

Story
Estimated APR
645.05%
Total Airdrops
12,000 IP
Total Staked Amount
221,807 IP
Participants
1,866
Aptos

APT

Completed
Total Airdrops
30,500 APT
Event Period
2025-01-23 18:00 - 2025-01-26 18:00
New User Exclusive

USDT Pool

Stake USDT to earn APT airdrops

Tether
Estimated APR
260.38%
Total Airdrops
16,000 APT
Total Staked Amount
6,176,888 USDT
Participants
3,734

MX Pool

Stake MX to earn APT airdrops

MX Token
Estimated APR
58.36%
Total Airdrops
11,500 APT
Total Staked Amount
5,076,508 MX
Participants
3,901

APT Pool

Stake APT to earn APT airdrops

Aptos
Estimated APR
68.87%
Total Airdrops
3,000 APT
Total Staked Amount
525,987 APT
Participants
2,460
Xterio

XTER

Initial Listing
Completed
Total Airdrops
800,000 XTER
Event Period
2025-01-06 18:00 - 2025-01-10 18:00
New User Exclusive

USDT Pool

Stake USDT to earn XTER airdrops

Tether
Estimated APR
279.69%
Total Airdrops
400,000 XTER
Total Staked Amount
8,436,873 USDT
Participants
5,642

MX Pool

Stake MX to earn XTER airdrops

MX Token
Estimated APR
47.02%
Total Airdrops
240,000 XTER
Total Staked Amount
5,004,834 MX
Participants
3,627

XTER Pool

Stake XTER to earn XTER airdrops

Xterio
Estimated APR
1,335.95%
Total Airdrops
160,000 XTER
Total Staked Amount
1,008,963 XTER
Participants
2,698