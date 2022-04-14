TAC

TAC is the first EVM-compatible blockchain purpose-built for the TON ecosystem and Telegram. It delivers full DeFi functionality from day one, with pre-deployed apps, Ethereum and BTC liquidity and seamless access via TON wallets. With over 100 million wallets and Telegram integration, TAC is the most distribution-ready EVM chain to date.

NameTAC

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

Loading...