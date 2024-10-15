SUMMIT

Summit is revolutionizing the meme token space with its groundbreaking Unite-to-Earn mechanism, fueled by an ultra-active and passionate community. With 99% of the total supply staked, Summit sets a new standard for community-driven staking and sustainable meme tokenomics, redefining what’s possible in the world of meme tokens.

NameSUMMIT

RankNo.3522

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply2,100,000,000,000

Total Supply2,030,499,956,251

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.002838504788824605,2024-12-19

Lowest Price0.000010580377364973,2024-10-15

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionSummit is revolutionizing the meme token space with its groundbreaking Unite-to-Earn mechanism, fueled by an ultra-active and passionate community. With 99% of the total supply staked, Summit sets a new standard for community-driven staking and sustainable meme tokenomics, redefining what’s possible in the world of meme tokens.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.