SAPIEN

Sapien is building the first decentralized data foundry—a permissionless protocol that connects enterprises with verified global human expertise to produce high-quality AI training data. With over 1,9 M registered users across 100+ countries and more than 185 million tasks completed, Sapien transforms data labeling from low-paid gig work into a sustainable, reputation-driven profession. The protocol is powered by the $SAPIEN token, an ERC-20 asset deployed on Base.

NameSAPIEN

RankNo.695

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)6.70%

Circulation Supply250,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.25%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.3647593155259055,2025-09-14

Lowest Price0.051122873927006145,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

