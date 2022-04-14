PVT

The Punkvism project is a community web3 platform that combines the resistance spirit of punk and the execution power of activism. The Punkvism project creates new economic and cultural values by merging digital assets and real assets (RWA) based on the Punky Kongz NFT community. It connects various industries such as real estate, entertainment, healthcare, and games with blockchain technology, and builds a decentralized ecosystem centered on the community through the PVT governance token.

NamePVT

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

