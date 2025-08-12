PROVE

Succinct Network is a decentralized protocol that proves the world’s software. The network coordinates a distributed set of provers who generate zeroknowledge proofs through a novel incentive mechanism called proof contests to create the world’s most efficient, robust proving cluster. The Succinct Network introduces the idea of a global, distributed proving cluster codesigned with SP1 and powered by a competitive auction mechanism called proof contests to dramatically expand the proving capacity of the world

NamePROVE

RankNo.255

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)36.72%

Circulation Supply195,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.195%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.7260015460023572,2025-08-12

Lowest Price0.4184223922367206,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainETH

