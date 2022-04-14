META

METARACE is a blockchain game based on horse racing. It will use BEP-721 standard non-fungible and replaceable tokens, respectively. METARACE’s gameplay includes two main components: collection and horse racing. The collection’s core is to acquire and trade rare virtual items, including horses, jockeys, accessories and decorations. The game’s collectables component design simulates traditional scarcity-based collection games or activities, such as card trading or model collection. METARACE will be a game experience similar to traditional horse racing games. Players will take their collectables (horses, jockeys, decorations) to participate in the race and get rewards (Play To Earn). The gameplay is to overlook the selected track through a 2.5D perspective, and players control the acceleration and steering of their horses.

NameMETA

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

