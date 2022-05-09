COT

A Japan-originated project aiming to connect the global cosplay community via the $COT token. It has evolved from the 'WorldCosplay' platform (1.2M+ users) and bridges real-world events with digital engagement to create a new economic sphere for the cosplay culture.

NameCOT

RankNo.2291

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.02%

Circulation Supply394,359,177

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3943%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.20071997640034067,2022-05-09

Lowest Price0.001063216445440777,2025-07-15

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

