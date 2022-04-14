BTSLR

Bitsolara is a Telegram-based Web3 platform operating on the TON blockchain with a token infrastructure on Solana. Designed to bring decentralized finance and GameFi features directly to Telegram users, Bitsolara merges social interactivity with seamless Web3 experiences. The platform includes mini-apps, quests, and staking mechanisms to boost user engagement and token utility. With a focus on user-friendly onboarding and gamified earning opportunities, Bitsolara redefines how communities interact with DeFi inside a familiar messaging environment.

NameBTSLR

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

