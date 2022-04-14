BBSNEK

Welcome to BabySnek, the innovative memecoin project that integrates real-world assets into the blockchain world. Our goal is to make crypto accessible to everyone by connecting physical objects with cryptocurrencies. Discover how our unique 'Proof of Possession' mechanism bridges the digital and physical worlds, creating new opportunities for investment and growth.

NameBBSNEK

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply69,700,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainADA

IntroductionWelcome to BabySnek, the innovative memecoin project that integrates real-world assets into the blockchain world. Our goal is to make crypto accessible to everyone by connecting physical objects with cryptocurrencies. Discover how our unique 'Proof of Possession' mechanism bridges the digital and physical worlds, creating new opportunities for investment and growth.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.