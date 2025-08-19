BAS

BAS is the native verification and reputation layer of BNB Chain, enabling on-chain KYC, identity, and asset proofs for RWA, DeFi, and token launches—built for Binance ecosystem scalability and compliance.

NameBAS

RankNo.228

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)3.08%

Circulation Supply2,500,000,000

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.25%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.12250214810991278,2025-10-15

Lowest Price0.00465554202347321,2025-08-19

Public BlockchainBSC

