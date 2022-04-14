ATLA

The modular, multi-layer, EVM-compatible, smart contract platform & blockchain network that emphasizes security & decentralization, while maintinaing scalability & interoperability. ATLETA is infrastructure designed to protect and accelerate the digitization of sports, tokenization of analogue goods, and transformation of the Sports markets from private, to public ones. Written in RUST & built with the Substrate Framework, ATLETA inherits a multitude of battle tested tech-economic primitives that enable higher transactional efficiency, settlement guarantees, & broader programming paradigms than alternative public networks.

NameATLA

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply3,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainATLETA

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

ATLA/USDT
ATLA
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (ATLA)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
