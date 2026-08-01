ZeroSwap Price Today

The live ZeroSwap (ZEE) price today is $ 0, with a 2.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZEE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZEE.

ZeroSwap currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 33,975, with a circulating supply of 100.00M ZEE. During the last 24 hours, ZEE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.24, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZEE moved +0.05% in the last hour and +9.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.86.

ZeroSwap (ZEE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 33.98K$ 33.98K $ 33.98K Volume (24H) $ 1.86$ 1.86 $ 1.86 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 33.98K$ 33.98K $ 33.98K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ZeroSwap is $ 33.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.86. The circulating supply of ZEE is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 33.98K.