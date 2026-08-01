What is YieldMachine by Virtuals about?

At YieldMachine, we believe crypto trading should be as intuitive as having a conversation. By integrating a powerful AI-driven advisory and execution platform, we’re building the future of wealth management where your wallet works for you. Imagine a Bloomberg terminal for crypto that caters to everyone—from the curious newcomer to the seasoned trader. With YieldMachine, you simply type and chat with your AI crypto advisor about your goals. Whether you want steady yield, portfolio diversification, or speculative growth, our platform executes it autonomously, securely, and seamlessly.

What is YieldMachine by Virtuals's current price?

YieldMachine by Virtuals trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of -8.67% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of YMACH?

With a market cap of ₦17390742.455324203700000, YMACH is ranked #7992 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does YieldMachine by Virtuals generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of YMACH?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

YieldMachine by Virtuals fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.

How does YieldMachine by Virtuals compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦9.2571078995580951500000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence YMACH?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Meme,Base Ecosystem,AI Meme,AI Agents,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does YMACH behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.