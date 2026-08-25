Wizarre Scroll Price Today

The live Wizarre Scroll (SCRL) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SCRL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SCRL.

Wizarre Scroll currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 15,123.57, with a circulating supply of 7.24B SCRL. During the last 24 hours, SCRL traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00200883, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SCRL moved -- in the last hour and -0.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Wizarre Scroll (SCRL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.12K$ 15.12K $ 15.12K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.51K$ 17.51K $ 17.51K Circulation Supply 7.24B 7.24B 7.24B Total Supply 8,375,974,630.849999 8,375,974,630.849999 8,375,974,630.849999

The current Market Cap of Wizarre Scroll is $ 15.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SCRL is 7.24B, with a total supply of 8375974630.849999. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.51K.