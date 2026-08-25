Unique Network Price Today

The live Unique Network (UNQ) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current UNQ to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per UNQ.

Unique Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 32,536, with a circulating supply of 256.05M UNQ. During the last 24 hours, UNQ traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1,631.63, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, UNQ moved -- in the last hour and +13.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.01.

Unique Network (UNQ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 32.54K$ 32.54K $ 32.54K Volume (24H) $ 6.01$ 6.01 $ 6.01 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 132.40K$ 132.40K $ 132.40K Circulation Supply 256.05M 256.05M 256.05M Total Supply 1,041,977,890.0 1,041,977,890.0 1,041,977,890.0

The current Market Cap of Unique Network is $ 32.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.01. The circulating supply of UNQ is 256.05M, with a total supply of 1041977890.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 132.40K.