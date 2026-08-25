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The live Treble price today is 0.02878811 USD.TREB market cap is 441,210 USD. Track real-time TREB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Treble price today is 0.02878811 USD.TREB market cap is 441,210 USD. Track real-time TREB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Treble Price (TREB)

Unlisted

1 TREB to USD Live Price:

$0.02456525
$0.02456525$0.02456525
+0.12%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Treble (TREB) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:50:21 (UTC+8)

Treble Price Today

The live Treble (TREB) price today is $ 0.02878811, with a 26.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current TREB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02878811 per TREB.

Treble currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 441,210, with a circulating supply of 15.33M TREB. During the last 24 hours, TREB traded between $ 0.02177466 (low) and $ 0.03013924 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.814964, while the all-time low was $ 0.00371829.

In short-term performance, TREB moved +4.52% in the last hour and +97.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.64K.

Treble (TREB) Market Information

$ 441.21K
$ 441.21K$ 441.21K

$ 11.64K
$ 11.64K$ 11.64K

$ 2.38M
$ 2.38M$ 2.38M

15.33M
15.33M 15.33M

82,601,904.76785384
82,601,904.76785384 82,601,904.76785384

The current Market Cap of Treble is $ 441.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.64K. The circulating supply of TREB is 15.33M, with a total supply of 82601904.76785384. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.38M.

Treble Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02177466
$ 0.02177466$ 0.02177466
24H Low
$ 0.03013924
$ 0.03013924$ 0.03013924
24H High

$ 0.02177466
$ 0.02177466$ 0.02177466

$ 0.03013924
$ 0.03013924$ 0.03013924

$ 0.814964
$ 0.814964$ 0.814964

$ 0.00371829
$ 0.00371829$ 0.00371829

+4.52%

+26.89%

+97.88%

+97.88%

Price Prediction for Treble

Treble (TREB) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of TREB in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Treble (TREB) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Treble could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Treble will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for TREB price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Treble Price Prediction.

What is Treble (TREB)

Treble is the first modular V4 DEX on Base, providing a full-suite DeFi Hub with upcoming DeFAI integration, designed to meet the needs of both retail and institutional users. Treble offers a seamless experience that includes:

• Cross-Chain Swaps: Effortlessly move assets across multiple blockchains. • Fiat On/Off Ramp: Buy and sell crypto directly on the platform. • CEX Onramp: Transfer funds seamlessly between CEX and your Web3 wallet. • No-KYC Crypto Spending: Spend your assets at hundreds of merchants without KYC. • Farming & Staking: Earn passive income through optimized liquidity provision and staking rewards.

Treble is your one-stop-shop for everything DeFi, bringing efficiency, flexibility, and accessibility to the Base ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Treble

What is Treble about?

Treble is the first modular V4 DEX on Base, providing a full-suite DeFi Hub with upcoming DeFAI integration, designed to meet the needs of both retail and institutional users. Treble offers a seamless experience that includes cross-chain swaps, fiat on/off ramp, CEX onramp, no-KYC crypto spending, and farming & staking. Treble is your one-stop-shop for everything DeFi, bringing efficiency, flexibility, and accessibility to the Base ecosystem.

What is the current price of Treble?

Trading at ₦39.0943533956966714516000, Treble has shown a price movement of 26.89% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact TREB's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 15326430.509892957 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Treble?

Its market capitalization is ₦599164712.85247028760000, ranking #3677 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

TREB recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦29.5700639295577404696000 and ₦40.9291926297946252144000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Treble fit within the Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Yield Farming,Perpetuals,Base Ecosystem category?

As a Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Yield Farming,Perpetuals,Base Ecosystem token, TREB competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Treble

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:50:21 (UTC+8)

Treble (TREB) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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