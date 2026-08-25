What is Spodermen about?

Spodermen is a digital asset that brings the well-loved internet meme to the Solana blockchain, offering a blend of humor and nostalgia to the crypto world. Aimed at capturing the essence of the original Spodermen meme, known for its quirky humor and deliberately misspelled text, this token taps into the collective memory of the internet community.

What makes Spodermen unique?

Embracing Laughter in Crypto: How Spodermen Brings Meme Magic to the Solana Ecosystem. In a world where cryptocurrency is often seen through the lens of technical innovation and financial speculation, Spodermen adds a fun and light-hearted element to the mix.

What can Spodermen be used for?

This meme coin is not about revolutionizing blockchain technology or introducing groundbreaking utilities; it's about the joy of participation in a community that shares a love for internet culture.

What is the real-time price of Spodermen today?

The live price of Spodermen stands at ₦, moving 5.80% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for SPOODY?

SPOODY has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Spodermen showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is SPOODY currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests SPOODY is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Spodermen?

With a market cap of ₦31714139.48070163600000, Spodermen is ranked #7262, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has SPOODY seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Spodermen compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦12.053953596457342584000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence SPOODY's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (972730373.128815 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Parody Meme, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.