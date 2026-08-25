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The live Spodermen price today is 0 USD.SPOODY market cap is 23,350 USD. Track real-time SPOODY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Spodermen price today is 0 USD.SPOODY market cap is 23,350 USD. Track real-time SPOODY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Spodermen Price (SPOODY)

Unlisted

1 SPOODY to USD Live Price:

$0.00002401
$0.00002401$0.00002401
+5.65%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Spodermen (SPOODY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:40:20 (UTC+8)

Spodermen Price Today

The live Spodermen (SPOODY) price today is $ 0, with a 5.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPOODY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SPOODY.

Spodermen currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 23,350, with a circulating supply of 972.73M SPOODY. During the last 24 hours, SPOODY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0088749, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SPOODY moved -0.02% in the last hour and -5.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Spodermen (SPOODY) Market Information

$ 23.35K
$ 23.35K$ 23.35K

--
----

$ 23.35K
$ 23.35K$ 23.35K

972.73M
972.73M 972.73M

972,730,373.128815
972,730,373.128815 972,730,373.128815

The current Market Cap of Spodermen is $ 23.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SPOODY is 972.73M, with a total supply of 972730373.128815. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.35K.

Spodermen Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.0088749
$ 0.0088749$ 0.0088749

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.02%

+5.80%

-5.46%

-5.46%

Price Prediction for Spodermen

Spodermen (SPOODY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SPOODY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Spodermen (SPOODY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Spodermen could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Spodermen will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SPOODY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Spodermen Price Prediction.

What is Spodermen (SPOODY)

Spodermen Token: Reviving a Classic Internet Meme on the Solana Blockchain Spodermen is a digital asset that brings the well-loved internet meme to the Solana blockchain, offering a blend of humor and nostalgia to the crypto world. Aimed at capturing the essence of the original Spodermen meme, known for its quirky humor and deliberately misspelled text, this token taps into the collective memory of the internet community. While it embraces the lighter side of the digital asset sphere, it's important for potential users and investors to understand the nature of meme tokens, which often rely heavily on community sentiment and internet trends.

Embracing Laughter in Crypto: How Spodermen Brings Meme Magic to the Solana Ecosystem In a world where cryptocurrency is often seen through the lens of technical innovation and financial speculation, Spodermen adds a fun and light-hearted element to the mix. This meme coin is not about revolutionizing blockchain technology or introducing groundbreaking utilities; it's about the joy of participation in a community that shares a love for internet culture. Hosted on the Solana blockchain, known for its efficiency and low transaction fees, Spodermen provides an accessible platform for enthusiasts of both the meme and the burgeoning world of cryptocurrency.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Spodermen (SPOODY) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemeParody MemeSolana Ecosystem

About Spodermen

What is Spodermen about?

Spodermen is a digital asset that brings the well-loved internet meme to the Solana blockchain, offering a blend of humor and nostalgia to the crypto world. Aimed at capturing the essence of the original Spodermen meme, known for its quirky humor and deliberately misspelled text, this token taps into the collective memory of the internet community.

What makes Spodermen unique?

Embracing Laughter in Crypto: How Spodermen Brings Meme Magic to the Solana Ecosystem. In a world where cryptocurrency is often seen through the lens of technical innovation and financial speculation, Spodermen adds a fun and light-hearted element to the mix.

What can Spodermen be used for?

This meme coin is not about revolutionizing blockchain technology or introducing groundbreaking utilities; it's about the joy of participation in a community that shares a love for internet culture.

What is the real-time price of Spodermen today?

The live price of Spodermen stands at ₦, moving 5.80% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for SPOODY?

SPOODY has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Spodermen showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is SPOODY currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests SPOODY is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Spodermen?

With a market cap of ₦31714139.48070163600000, Spodermen is ranked #7262, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has SPOODY seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Spodermen compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦12.053953596457342584000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence SPOODY's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (972730373.128815 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Parody Meme, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Spodermen

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:40:20 (UTC+8)

Spodermen (SPOODY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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