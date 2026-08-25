What is Solidly about?

Originally launched in February 2022 by DeFi pioneer Andre Cronje and re-launched on 31st December 2022 by a small group of industry veterans, Solidly aims to become the most capital-efficient DEX in the DeFi landscape by taking the essence of Uniswap and Curve, wrapping it into a clever 3,3-inspired incentive layer.

Which blockchain network does Solidly run on?

Solidly operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of SOLID?

The token is priced at ₦5.7583641487597906688000, marking a price movement of 1.00% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Solidly belong to?

Solidly falls under the Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Automated Market Maker (AMM),Fantom Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare SOLID with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Solidly?

Its market capitalization is ₦82678150.43292294168000, placing the asset at rank #6125. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of SOLID is currently circulating?

There are 14357924.154954717 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Solidly today?

Over the past day, SOLID generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Solidly fluctuated between ₦5.7097267468409929992000 and ₦5.870579232438401768000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.