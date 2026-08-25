What is RMRK about?

RMRK is the most advanced NFT system in the world, designed to provide eternal liquidity and multi-chain forward compatibility to all NFT projects. It allows an NFT to be reused by any future project on any chain without requiring official partnerships between project creators.

What makes RMRK unique?

RMRK.app is part of Kusama's broader NFT strategy, leveraging Kusama's system.remark extrinsic to write custom, standardized, and structured notes on the blockchain. The $RMRK token serves as the governance, staking, and collateral token for the platform.

What is the current price of RMRK?

The live price of RMRK (RMRK) is ₦24.7579839456401703736000 NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is RMRK positioned in the market?

RMRK currently sits at market rank #4782, supported by a market capitalization of ₦216958372.32964787088000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of RMRK?

The circulating supply of RMRK is 8763164.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of RMRK?

During the last 24 hours, RMRK traded within a range of ₦0E-15 (24-hour low) and ₦0E-15 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is RMRK from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

RMRK reached an all-time high of ₦162563.2520717494784000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦2.7675551509330618712000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is RMRK trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for RMRK?

The current price movement of -9.86% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Metaverse,Polygon Ecosystem,Moonbeam Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.