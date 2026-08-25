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The live QUANTUM CORE price today is 0 USD.$QBS market cap is 27,164 USD. Track real-time $QBS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live QUANTUM CORE price today is 0 USD.$QBS market cap is 27,164 USD. Track real-time $QBS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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QUANTUM CORE Logo

QUANTUM CORE Price ($QBS)

Unlisted

1 $QBS to USD Live Price:

$0.00002694
$0.00002694$0.00002694
+1.63%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
QUANTUM CORE ($QBS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:02:42 (UTC+8)

QUANTUM CORE Price Today

The live QUANTUM CORE ($QBS) price today is $ 0, with a 3.67% change over the past 24 hours. The current $QBS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $QBS.

QUANTUM CORE currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 27,164, with a circulating supply of 999.83M $QBS. During the last 24 hours, $QBS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00613662, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $QBS moved -0.66% in the last hour and +26.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

QUANTUM CORE ($QBS) Market Information

$ 27.16K
$ 27.16K$ 27.16K

--
----

$ 27.16K
$ 27.16K$ 27.16K

999.83M
999.83M 999.83M

999,827,184.184899
999,827,184.184899 999,827,184.184899

The current Market Cap of QUANTUM CORE is $ 27.16K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $QBS is 999.83M, with a total supply of 999827184.184899. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.16K.

QUANTUM CORE Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00613662
$ 0.00613662$ 0.00613662

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.66%

+3.67%

+26.98%

+26.98%

Price Prediction for QUANTUM CORE

QUANTUM CORE ($QBS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of $QBS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
QUANTUM CORE ($QBS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of QUANTUM CORE could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price QUANTUM CORE will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for $QBS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking QUANTUM CORE Price Prediction.

What is QUANTUM CORE ($QBS)

True quantum randomness anchored to blockchain. Quantum Core is harnessing quantum vacuum fluctuations from the Australian National University Quantum Random Number Generator and publishing cryptographic hashes to Solana blockchain every hour. Unlike pseudo-random algorithms, quantum randomness is fundamentally unpredictable— derived from the laws of quantum mechanics, not computational difficulty.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

QUANTUM CORE ($QBS) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Solana Ecosystem

About QUANTUM CORE

What is today's price of QUANTUM CORE ($QBS)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 3.67%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of $QBS are in circulation?

The circulating supply of $QBS is 999827184.184899, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own QUANTUM CORE?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of $QBS across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of QUANTUM CORE today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦36897294.27871827232000, positioning QUANTUM CORE at rank #7084 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is $QBS being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of QUANTUM CORE?

The recent price movement of 3.67% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About QUANTUM CORE

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:02:42 (UTC+8)

QUANTUM CORE ($QBS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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