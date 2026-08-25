What is Print Protocol about?

Featuring Print Protocol's custom Hold 2 Earn (H2E) rewards mechanism. Holding $PRINT grants you continual SOL returns. Our mission at Print Protocol is to pioneer the first-ever Solana rewards cryptocurrency, dedicated to fostering a decentralized and inclusive financial ecosystem. By leveraging the speed, scalability, and efficiency of the Solana blockchain, we aim to provide users with a seamless and rewarding experience in generating passive income by holding $PRINT.

What makes Print Protocol unique?

Through innovation and community-driven governance, we strive to redefine the landscape of decentralized finance, unlocking new possibilities and driving the mass adoption of Solana.

What can Print Protocol be used for?

8% tax on buys, 6% Solana Rewards distributed to holders, 2% to Operations Wallet. 8% tax on sells, 6% Solana Rewards distributed to holders, 2% to Operations Wallet.

What is Print Protocol's current price?

Print Protocol trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 6.22% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of PRINT?

With a market cap of ₦16388513.7498163962848000, PRINT is ranked #7972 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Print Protocol generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of PRINT?

There are 9413408589.649036 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Print Protocol fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Print Protocol compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦2.7583309173272575536000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence PRINT?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does PRINT behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.