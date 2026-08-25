What is NULL MATRIX about?

NULL Matrix is a deflationary token that starts with 10,000 NULL tokens and utilizes a renounced, immutable contract to accumulate trading fees from every transaction. These fees are used to burn NULL tokens every 8 hours. The NULL Matrix has created 10 managed liquidity pools on the Base chain, consisting of the top volume tokens on Base as of October 20, 2024. By owning and managing these liquidity pools, the NULL Matrix accumulates trading fees from each pool, typically at a rate of 1%, and stores them within the smart contract. Every 8 hours, the collected fees are used to buy and burn NULL tokens. As more liquidity pairs are added, the fees accumulate faster due to price inequalities between each pool. Arbitrage bots, users, and the Uniswap router automatically arbitrage these pools to equalize prices, generating a large number of transactions that pass through the NULL Matrix. This creates a steady mechanism for burning the initial 10,000 token supply.

What is the live trading price of NULL MATRIX today?

The current trading price of NULL MATRIX stands at ₦12208.9397714220708000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for NULL?

NULL recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for NULL MATRIX?

In the last 24 hours, NULL MATRIX has seen a price movement of -6.24%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has NULL MATRIX traded in today?

Within the past day, NULL MATRIX fluctuated between ₦11068.1712054604980000 and ₦13960.8343548630576000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.